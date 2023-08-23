Photo of Corey Allen Trumbull from a hearing in the 30th District Court on Friday, August 18, 2023 (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated frequently throughout proceedings in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull. Refresh this page often for the latest.

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains graphic details from testimony given during a capital murder trial that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second day of testimony in the capital murder trial of Corey Trumbull for the heinous torture and murder of his former girlfriend’s preteen son got underway on Wednesday morning.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, is charged with capital murder, murder, and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the horrific death of Logan Cline, 11, whose body was found in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls in February 2020.

The first day of testimony included several witnesses, including Cline’s grandmother, a retired detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department who responded to the scene at the Red Roof Inn, near where Cline’s deceased body was found in February 2020.

Tuesday afternoon, August 22, saw Cline’s older sister, Lexie Cline, take the stand. She testified to the horrors she witnessed at the hands of Trumbull that were either encouraged, witnessed, or participated in by their mother and Trumbull’s co-defendant Stormy Johnson.

Testimony resumed in the capital murder trial of Trumbull on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in the 78th District Court, with Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

The prosecution in Trumbull’s trial is led by John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, and Kyle Lessor, Assistant District Attorney. Counsel for the defense is led by William Hull and assisted by Gant Grimes, both of the Wichita County Public Defender’s Office.

9:42 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified that in her experience with child abuse cases, an abuser will often abuse the victim in areas that could be concealed to avoid the abuse being detected. She also testified that in her experience, abusers will keep victims in isolation to allow abuse to continue without someone noticing. She testified that isolation is a way of psychological manipulation by abusers to exert power over their victims.

9:40 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified that in her experience with ongoing physical abuse cases and sexual abuse cases, the injuries are inflicted so that the child won’t need medical intervention and impact the life of the abuser.

9:36 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified that the injuries suffered by Logan Cline are “absolutely” consistent with the child being stomped on in the head by a 220-pound man. She also testified that several kicks to the face could have caused an injury of this severity.

9:34 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified regarding Logan’s nose, suggesting an injury of the magnitude that Logan suffered to his midface would cause issues breathing and would highly increase the likelihood of suffocation. She testified it would be a potentially life-threatening injury. She testified the force required to cause an injury of this magnitude would be pretty violent and would be similar to that of being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident.

9:31 a.m. — A photograph of Logan Cline’s face from his autopsy was shown to the court, and an audible gasp was heard in the courtroom, followed by some sniffles. Several jury members appeared shocked at the sight of the autopsy photo.

9:30 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified that her review of the autopsy of Logan Cline indicated a “battered, emaciated child” with significant injuries. She testified she observed a lot of bruising on Logan’s scalp and face and a significantly broken and displaced nose. During a previous meeting, Dr. Dakil said her observations suggested Logan Cline was “literally pummelled” in the face.

9:27 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified Logan’s weight at the time of his autopsy was 66 pounds, nearly 30 pounds lighter than he was at his last medical exam. She testified that the amount of weight Logan lost would “absolutely” suggest a pattern of starvation.

9:25 a.m. — Dr. Dakil testified that she did not treat or meet Logan Cline prior to his death. She testified that prior to his death, there was nothing in his pediatric records that would have caused his death. She testified his records indicated he was a healthy boy.

9:18 a.m. — Dr. Suzanne Dakil is an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics in child abuse, a member of the REACH at Children’s Medical Center, and the director of the Child Abuse Fellowship at UT Southwestern.

Judge McKnight excuses Davis and instructs the state that they may call its next witness. Gillespie calls Dr. Suzanne Dakil, a child abuse specialist who testified in the capital murder trial of James Staley, to the stand.

9:15 a.m. — Davis testified that he attended the autopsy of Logan Cline. An autopsy photograph was admitted into evidence without any objection from the defense.

Judge McKnight excuses Alexander, noting that he may be subject to being recalled for further questioning later in proceedings. Judge McKnight instructs the state that they may call their next witness. Gillespie calls Tye Davis, chief investigator for the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, to the stand.

9:11 a.m. — Alexander testified that he observed Trumbull, Johnson, and a juvenile female in the room. He testified that he instructed them they were required to vacate the room. He testified once all their items were out of the room and they were in the parking lot, he left the scene.

Gillespie passes the witness to Hull for cross-examination.

9:08 a.m. — Officer Alexander testified that he is occasionally dispatched to assist with evictions. He testified he responded to the Red Roof Inn on December 17, 2019, and after speaking with the manager, went to the room occupied by Trumbull, Johnson, one juvenile female, and three dogs. He testified that the room was “pretty nasty” and that the odor was “offensive.”

Judge McKnight excuses Holland and instructs the state that they may call its next witness. Gillespie calls Officer Buddy Alexander with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

9:04 a.m. — Holland testified that after Trumbull became involved with Johnson and “took control” of them she was not allowed access to her grandchildren.

Grimes passes the witness to Gillespie for further questioning.

9:03 a.m. — Holland testified that Johnson had reached out for rent money in the past. She testified that she did not like Trumbull. She testified that she had concerns about the way Johnson was raising the children.

Gillespie passed the witness to defense attorney Gant Grimes for cross-examination.

9:02 a.m. — Gillespie asked Holland if she missed Logan, to which Holland was observed becoming visibly emotional. Holland testified she remembered the call she received in February 2020, when she was notified of Logan’s death.

9:01 a.m. — Gillespie asked Holland to recall the events of December 27, 2019. Holland testified that Johnson had reached out to her for rent money, and she told Johnson she would only give them money if she would have Logan call either her or her grandfather.

9:00 a.m. — Holland testified that she is Logan and Lexie Cline’s step-grandmother. Gillespie asked if she loved Logan, and Holland was observed becoming visibly emotional. She testified that she did love Logan. She testified that Logan and Lexie were in her wedding to Cline’s grandfather. She testified she was concerned about the safety of her grandchildren.

Judge McKnight excuses Venable, noting that he may be subject to being recalled for further questioning later in proceedings. Judge McKnight instructs the state that they may call their next witness. Gillespie calls Lisa Holland to the stand.

8:57 a.m. — Venable testified that he did not ask the children what grade they were in and that he asked very cursory questions after laying eyes on the room.

Hull passes the witness to Gillespie for further questioning.

8:55 a.m. — Venable testified that he left notes with dispatch about his findings during the welfare check, but no report was made because nothing was uncovered during the welfare check. He testified that he later filed a supplemental report at a later date.

Gillespie passes the witness to Hull for further cross-examination.

8:53 a.m. — Venable testified that in hindsight, he should have taken the children out of the room for questioning. He testified that at the time he didn’t know they were in danger, but he now knows they were.

Hull passes the witness to Gillespie for further questioning.

8:52 a.m. — Venable testified that despite his lack of specific training in child abuse cases, he would have acted had he seen any signs that the children were in danger or actively being abused. He testified there was nothing in plain view in the room that indicated narcotics were being used in the room.

Gillespie passes the witness to Hull for further cross-examination.

8:49 a.m. — Venable testified that both children were fully clothed during the welfare check. He testified that he did not ask either child to lift their shirts to show signs of abuse and malnourishment.

Hull passes the witness to Gillespie for further questioning.

8:47 a.m. — Venable testified that both children expressed they felt safe with their mother, so he closed the call.

8:46 a.m. — Venable testified that he was dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on the night of the welfare check after WFPD received a call from Cline’s grandmother, who was concerned that Trumbull and Johnson were using narcotics in the room with the children present. Venable reiterated his testimony that he saw no signs of distress, nor did he note any bruising or injuries on either of the children. He also testified the room was relatively clean, given four people and three dogs were residing in the room.

Gillespie passes the witness to defense attorney Wiliam Hull for cross-examination.

8:43 a.m. — Venable testified regarding a welfare check conducted at the Red Roof Inn in December 2019, prior to the death of Logan Cline. He testified that during the welfare check, Trumbull and Stormy Johnson, Logan Cline’s mother, were in the room during the welfare check. He testified that he saw nothing concerning during the check, and nothing to indicate the children were in danger.

Proceedings began at 8:30 a.m. Judge McKnight instructed the prosecution to call its first witness of the day. Gillespie called Jared Venable with the Wichita Falls Police Department.