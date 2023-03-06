FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Amber Odom McDaniel, the mother of Jason Wilder McDaniel, has been called to take the witness stand and testify in the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, the man accused of killing her 2-year-old son.

Amber McDaniel’s name was called by Prosecutor Lisa Tanner at around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023.

A running live blog of her testimony can be found below. This story will be updated frequently as her testimony and cross-examination progress.

11:23 a.m. — Amber McDaniel is in tears as she recalls that she woke Wilder up, and he was excited to see them. She said they went back to Amber’s parent’s house for about an hour. She said Staley had texted her that he was moving stuff into the residence on Irving Place. She said she stopped at Whataburger to get Wilder something to eat, then took a picture of Wilder.

11:21 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified that she and her dad had discussed Wilder and Staley’s relationship and that she’d encouraged Staley to just ignore him. She said she missed Wilder and wanted to pick him up early from daycare, and Amber’s father wanted to see him too, so they went together and picked Wilder up from daycare early. She said when they arrived at daycare, she said Wilder was asleep during naptime. She said she took a picture of Wilder napping. That picture is then admitted into evidence.

11:19 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner then begins to discuss October 10 and 11, 2018. Amber McDaniel testified that she had one class that day, that Wilder was in daycare, and that she offered to take her dad out to lunch. She said her dad accepted and they went to On The Border. She said she’s very close with her stepfather, who she refers to as her dad.

11:17 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner said she’s lost track of how many times Amber had left and gone back to Staley in a short time. Tanner asked Amber if that seemed normal and if it was the best thing for her child and for her, and Amber said no. Tanner said, “Now you have to live with that,” and Amber responds, “I do,” and begins to cry.

11:15 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified after that night she “didn’t care” where the relationship went from there. She also said she knew Staley was drunk that night. She said Staley began texting her around noon the next day that Brooklyn missed them and didn’t know where they were at. Amber testified that Staley was hungover and she went back to the residence to take care of Brooklyn. She said she and Staley made up at that point and continued their relationship.

11:13 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified that she went to stay with her parents after Staley kicked them out. She said Staley texted her the next day, to the effect of “go die” and “I’ll never see you again.”

11:10 a.m. — Counsel leaves the bench, and Judge Young sustains Moore’s objection. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner questions about a disagreement that night. Amber McDaniel testifies that Staley called her crazy and told her to get her things and get out. She said Staley had slammed the door and was being loud. She said Wilder then woke up crying, and she went to the crib and got Wilder. She said Staley started cussing at her and calling Wilder a crybaby. She said it went on for a bit.

11:07 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner, Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, and Staley’s defense team of Terri Moore and Mark Daniel are still speaking with Judge Everett Young. It’s unclear what the issue is at this time.

11:05 a.m. — Amber testified that after Amber’s parents left on October 6, 2018, they’d put Brooklyn and Wilder to bed. She said she and James had gotten into the pool. She said she heard a noise coming from the bushes, and that James had fired a gunshot into the air. Defense attorney Terri Moore objects, then counsel is called to approach the bench.

11:03 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified that James Staley had been drinking before Amber’s family had arrived for the cookout on October 6, 2018. She said he continued drinking after her parents had gotten there. She testified that Staley was “extremely loud” and “kind of all over the place”, and that “you could tell he’d had one too many” that night.

11:01 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner fast-forwards to the weekend of October 6, 2018. Amber testified her parents were going to come over to the Staley residence, as well as Amber’s sister’s family, to meet Amber’s new boyfriend, James Staley. She said she thought it went “okay”. She said she’d asked Staley to ignore Wilder, but he didn’t. She testified Staley would more or less pester Wilder, and Wilder would respond, “No James.”

10:59 a.m. — Amber testified she never saw Staley say any of the negative things about Wilder to the child. She said if he would’ve ever done so, it would’ve been a “game changer.”

10:57 a.m. — Amber testified that her relationship with Staley seemed to be progressing in the way it should’ve gone. She said in the beginning, she pushed back when Staley would make “dark jokes” about Wilder, but said at this point, she’d stopped pushing back. She said Staley would make her feel like she was crazy for taking his “jokes” about Wilder seriously. Amber agreed that the jokes were in poor taste. Amber then testified that as time went on, Wilder wanted to be around James less and less. She said things started amazingly and that Wilder was happy and excited at first, but she said Wilder quickly hated going to Staley’s residence. Amber said Staley would get angry and call Wilder names in response.

10:54 a.m. — A text message shows Staley saying he doesn’t think Wilder can even get out of the crib. Staley said “he’s been a champ about sleeping” in the crib. This exchange is from October 2, 2018, nine days before Wilder was found deceased.

10:51 a.m. — September 26, 2018, Amber texted Staley that she’d put Wilder in the crib and he’d fallen asleep with no problems. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner continues to show text messages between Amber and Staley in which Wilder was observed having no issues sleeping in a crib.

10:47 a.m. — Amber testified that Wilder had never attempted to get out of the crib, whether that be at Staley’s home, Bubba McDaniel’s apartment, or with her parents. On August 23, 2018, Amber texted Staley that he’s never gotten out of the Pack’N’Play before.

10:45 a.m. — Amber testifies that her mother had “made a big deal” about Wilder sleeping in the bed with her and Staley and that they should get Wilder a crib. She said soon thereafter, she and Wilder had gone to sleep, but when she woke up, Wilder wasn’t there. Staley had retrieved a crib from another home he owned, Brooklyn’s old crib. She said she saw it as a sweet gesture by Staley, and that it made their lives a little easier.

10:43 a.m. — Testimony resumes with Amber McDaniel on the witness stand and Prosecutor Lisa Tanner questioning her about her relationship with the defendant, James Staley.

10:30 a.m. — Judge Everett Young dismisses the courtroom to recess. Testimony will resume shortly.

10:28 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified that Staley kept Wilder in the days following September 1, 2018, because she didn’t want to put him in daycare for fear people would assume Wilder was abused. She said this is the biggest red flag of all that she missed. She begins to look brokenhearted as Judge Everett Young dismisses for recess.

10:25 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner shows Amber a text message from two days later in which she asks Staley if he’s going to be keeping Wilder while she’s in class during the fall semester of 2018.

10:23 a.m. — Amber testified the bruising on Wilder’s face stayed around for a while. She testified that she saw Nancy Staley, James’ mother, who saw the bruising and asked her if James was “back on drugs.” She said she immediately quit the job at the bar without putting in a two-week notice. She said James began to pay her bills. She said she can’t recall if James would keep Wilder alone after this point in time.

10:19 a.m. — The courtroom is shown the picture Amber took of the bruising on Wilder’s head and face following this night. The photo shows significant bruising both on Wilder’s forehead and on his cheek. She originally sent this picture to her bar manager to let her know she was not lying about why she left before the bar was closed down. This photo would later be given to law enforcement following Wilder’s death.

10:16 a.m. — Amber testified she had no idea about the video of James Staley slapping Wilder until a few months ago and said she still hasn’t seen the video.

10:15 a.m. — Amber recalls arriving at Staley’s home on that night, saying she left the bar early and drove straight to Staley’s house. She said when she got there, Staley was taking shots of Jagermeister, and Wilder wasn’t crying. She testified that later, Staley spanked his daughter for “lying” about what happened to Wilder. She later asked Wilder what happened, and Wilder said he’d fallen off the bed, just as Staley had.

10:12 a.m. — Amber testified that she thought Staley was “freaking out” because she wasn’t answering. Amber testified Staley gave her a lot of ultimatums about her job at that point in time. She testified that she pushed back. She testified Staley reiterated the disparity between his income and her and her family’s income. She said she didn’t want to be financially dependent on Staley, because her mother raised her to never be dependent on anyone. Tanner reiterates that this point in the relationship is only about five or six weeks since they began dating.

10:10 a.m. — Amber recalls a video Staley sent her on Snapchat with Wilder, in which Staley said that Wilder’s got a “shiner.” Amber is shown a still image from the video sent to Amber via Snapchat from Staley.

10:07 a.m. — Amber recalls the night of September 1, 2018, and said the bar was very busy. She said she checked her phone after the bar closed and she had a “barrage” of text messages and Snaps on her phone. She said she also had “very many” missed calls, which she estimated to be about 20. She said she didn’t see any of the missed texts and calls and Snaps until the bar closed. She said the texts started as Staley just letting her know Wilder was okay, but the messages became more and more hateful toward her.

10:04 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner moves forward to discuss September 1, 2018, and asks Amber McDaniel if she remembers that night. She again begins to cry and says, “Yes.” She said her bartending job had not yet been a major source of contention between herself and Staley, but it was after this night. She said she was closing the bar that night at 2 a.m. Typically, her parents would keep Wilder when she worked late nights at the bar, however, her stepfather was having a medical procedure done this night.

10:01 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testifies about a time when a small Mickey Mouse figurine that Wilder loved was found with his ears burned off and his arms burned as well. Amber then testifies that Staley told her the “Kitchen Monster” had done that to the Mickey figure. She then reads text messages between herself and Staley from August 15, 2018, in reference to the Mickey Mouse toy of Wilder’s. That toy is then admitted into evidence. Amber cries as she holds the toy to show the jury. She again said it was one of Wilder’s favorite toys.

9:57 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asked what Amber thought about the “ugly” things Staley would say about Wilder. Amber responded that Staley had a very dark sense of humor and that she thought Staley was either making a joke or attempting to get under her skin.

9:55 a.m. — Amber McDaniel reads a text exchange between herself and Staley in which she admits to feeling uncomfortable bringing Wilder around James, because “Wilder is everything to me.” Amber begins to cry again, as she continues reading that she didn’t want to feel on edge if Wilder cried around James.

9:51 a.m. — Amber begins to cry as she admits this interaction was a “giant red flag” that she ignored. Prosecutor Lisa Tanner reiterates that she’s admitted to the jury she has some responsibility in the events leading up to Wilder’s death. She then testifies that future insults by Staley toward Wilder were interpreted by her as a way for him to get under her skin.

9:48 a.m. — Amber testifies she didn’t know what the word “culled” meant at the time Staley sent the message about Wilder and Bubba. She testified that the next day, Staley said he was sorry, that he was off his mood stabilizers, and he shouldn’t have spoken about Wilder like that. She said she knew he had depression. She said at the time, it seemed to make sense, and that he was saying insulting things about Wilder to get under her skin. She thought he was trying to hurt her by saying what he said about Wilder.

9:45 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner goes back through text message exchanges and Facebook messages between Amber and Staley from the night in August when they had a “break-up”. Amber testifies she was pushing back at James, who was insulting Wilder in the messages.

9:41 a.m. — Amber said things were going really great at first, and she was “all in”. She said the first sign of trouble came when Amber had Wilder sitting in her lap when they were eating. She said Staley got mad and said she was babying Wilder, then asked them to leave.

9:38 a.m. — Amber testified that she began staying over at Staley’s residence within three weeks of the beginning of their relationship and that Wilder would stay over too. She said Staley seemed to be financially successful. She said Staley would also work, so when he was at work, she would watch Brooklyn. Amber testified that originally, the four of them, Amber, James, Wilder, and Brooklyn, would all sleep together in a king-sized bed. She said there was a body pillow on the edge of the bed so Wilder wouldn’t roll off, and he never did.

9:35 a.m. — Amber testified that she initially liked James Staley. She said he was charming and there wasn’t much to dislike initially. Amber testified that Wilder went just about everywhere with her. Amber said within two weeks, the relationship evolved from playdates for the kids into a dating relationship, and quickly escalated into a serious relationship. She testified that in hindsight, it was “very fast.”

9:32 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testified that James Staley was very good with Wilder in the beginning. She recalled a time when Staley took Wilder to get a popsicle in his house when Amber and Brooklyn stayed in the pool. She said Staley and Wilder came out laughing, which was a big deal to her. She said Wilder was a shy kid until he got to know someone.

9:30 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner asks about the summer of 2018 when Amber McDaniel met James Staley. She identified Staley to the court by an article of clothing. Staley was staring directly at Amber when she identified him, with visible anger displayed on his face. Amber testified she met Staley through her best friend at the time. Staley immediately invited Amber and Wilder over to swim with him and his daughter, Brooklyn. She said Wilder and Brooklyn got along, and she enjoyed seeing the two children play together.

9:26 a.m. — Amber remembers a time when Wilder was 9 months old, he was crawling after their dog, and he slipped and bumped his head on the floor. Then in February 2018, she was standing on Amber’s feet, slipped, and bumped his lip on the coffee table. Both times, she took Wilder to the doctor, and both times, Wilder was fine. Tanner asks Amber if at times she was an overprotective mother, and Amber responds, “Yes.”

9:25 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testifies that while Amber was bartending after she and Bubba split up, her parents or Bubba’s parents would watch him.

9:22 a.m. — Testifies that Amber and Bubba, Wilder’s parents, split up when Wilder was a little over a year old, in 2017. She signed papers saying Bubba didn’t have to pay her child support, and she had custody of Wilder. Bubba was still involved in Wilder’s life at this point. At this point, Bubba was working in the oil field in Midland, Texas.

9:18 a.m. — After Wilder was born, Amber, Bubba, and Wilder moved in with Amber’s parents. During this time, she was a dispatcher. She was a dispatcher for a little over a year and a half. She testified she was terminated because she had lied on her application to join the police academy regarding her history of drug use.

9:14 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testifies she’d miscarried before she became pregnant with Wilder. She said she and Bubba planned Wilder but did not feel getting married was necessary.

9:11 a.m. — Amber McDaniel testifies she never harmed Wilder, and that she did not smother Wilder the night of October 10, 2018, or on October 11, 2018. She said she was here to own her part in Wilder’s death. She said she has a responsibility because she ignored every red flag, and four and a half years later, she still hasn’t forgiven herself.

9:10 a.m. — Prosecutor Lisa Tanner has called Amber Odom McDaniel as their next witness. She is the mother of Jason Wilder McDaniel, who was found dead inside the home of James Staley on October 11, 2018.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the capital murder trial of James Staley in connection to Wilder McDaniel’s death takes place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.