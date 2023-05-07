WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What started small and at home for Elva Ortiz, quickly turned into a worldwide online store.

“I started working one-on-one with suppliers and distributors overseas to bring together a clothing brand,” Ortiz said.

From there, Live Love Fashion started.

As an alternative clothing store, Ortiz wants to offer her style to Wichita Falls.

“If you were to step into my shop, you would automatically get a different vibe and I just want people to know they can come here and they’ll find something they like and they’ll definitely get like a different experience,” Ortiz said.

Now inside Big Blue for two years, Ortiz said the transition to storefront wasn’t easy but has been rewarding for customers that shop local.

“Different ball game when it comes to owning a storefront,” Ortiz said. “It’s really been a good thing to be able to bring this here and then have people really love it, and have people really mention how they don’t have to go to Dallas or Oklahoma, they can come here and get what you would get in bigger cities.”

As an immigrant from Mexico, Ortiz is living the American dream. Building a clothing brand from the ground up.

“For me to be doing something like this is a really big achievement, not just for me but my whole family,” Ortiz said.

Making her family proud and also spreading her love for fashion to Wichita Falls.

Her shop is located on the ground level of Big Blue. The store is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During spring and summer, the store will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Click here to learn to follow the Live-Love-Fashion Facebook page.