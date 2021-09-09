Live music event in honor of late Holliday pastor aims to raise money for Harvest Food Ministry

On Saturday, Sept. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. folks can enjoy a free live concert in Byers in memory of Michael Wells Sr.

BYERS (KFDX/KJTL) — In memory of the Founding Pastor and Director of the Harvest Food Ministry, the Red River Valley Venue & Opry House is putting on a live music event for a great cause.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. folks can enjoy a free live concert in Byers in memory of Michael Wells Sr.

Wells Sr. passed away on April 15, 2020, at the age of 66. He served as the pastor of the Holliday Assembly of God Church since August 2009, and founded and led the Harvest Food Ministry in Holliday since its inception in 2010.

The event is free, but donations towards the Harvest Food Ministry are greatly appreciated.

Live music will feature Kenny and Susan Mayo and The Post Oak Band.

The fun begins at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at 719 Main Street, Byers TX.

Call Jerry at (281)- 785-1990 for more information or to make reservations for groups of six or more.