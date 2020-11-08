Live, silent auctions held for Kaleb Honea fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Live and silent auctions were held at Sale Barn Cowboy Church to raise money for multiple local organizations and the family of Kaleb Honea.

The 16-year-old Rider student passed away in August from injuries sustained in a car wreck. Since then, loved ones of Honea have been setting up benefits for Kaleb’s Memorial to create a bench in his honor and for the Kaleb Honea memorial scholarship.

There were more than 100 items on the auction block today including cowboy hats, hunting gear and jewelry.

“Just keeping his name knowing because it was a loss that not only the family had to experience but the entire town basically and of course all the folks at Rider high school,” one of the event organizers Scotty Preston said.

There was also live music and food trucks like Antojitos and Kona Ice all stopping by to help raise funds.