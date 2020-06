As if spotting fake photos and videos on Facebook and Twitter weren't already hard to spot. It's only going to get more difficult, if not impossible with advances in technology called "deep fakes".

Perhaps you saw a video from 2 years ago that went viral of former president Barrack Obama using profanity to describe president Donald Trump. In truth, the voice of Mr. Obama was from comedian, movie star and producer Jordan Peele. The video was intended to demonstrate deep fake technology and encourage people watching to be skeptical of shocking videos of celebrities and other notable people saying or doing things out of the ordinary.