LIVE: Wichita Falls City Council regular meeting May 5, 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Since the COVID crisis has begun several organizations have been struggling to help those in need, one, in particular, is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Which is why they along with KFDX, are kicking off a fundraiser for the "Power Pak" program on Tuesday, May 5. For only $4, you can help a child in need of food for the weekend.

This program usually doesn't run into the summer because its meant to provide food for children who rely on school meals but due to COVID-19 the demand for food has increased causing the food bank to run the program into the summer.