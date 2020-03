EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Advocates and a health expert are calling on Congress to extend free COVID-19 testing and treatment to undocumented immigrants and urging President Trump to stop using the virus "to fuel racism and xenophobia."

"This is a disease that does not discriminate between rich or poor, black or white, red states or blue states but we have political leaders who unfortunately do," said Frank Sharry, executive director of America's Voice, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that favors immigration reform.