Local actor, YOC work to ignite minority youth participation in theater

WICHITA COUNTY — A Wichita Falls Facebook page sparks a conversation on minority representation in local theater.

“Stop Racist Theater” brought up issues minorities have encountered locally.

“Here in Wichita Falls, I don’t see a lot of people who look like me, on that stage,” Mineasa Nesbit said.

Nesbit teaches choir at Hirschi and is a theater actor, so she said she knows the value of the arts and how important representation is for the next generation.

“If it takes me in order to break down those walls and open up the ceiling in order to for it to happen, then it just is what it is,” Nesbit said.

That’s where the director of the Youth Opportunities Center comes in.

“Now I have the opportunity to bring in and be apart of the change,” director Madeline Chappell said.

Chappell is planning theater workshops at the YOC to let children explore their potential on stage.

“We don’t know what these kids are capable of until we put them in the situation or offer them the opportunity to see how far they’ll go,” Chappell said.

The officials at YOC want to give the opportunity to those young kids and Nesbit will try to give them the inspiration.

“I don’t go to make a representation for the entire community,” Nesbit said. “I go to make a representation in our community to let Wichita Falls know that we have African American people in our community that are really talented.”

Like one of her biggest roles, the fairy godmother in Cinderella, Nesbit wants to keep showing that impossible is just a word.

“One of the main songs of the character, the fairy godmother, ‘impossible things are happening every day,'” Nesbit said.