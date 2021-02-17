Local advertising businesses turn off electronic billboards to conserve energy through winter storms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A pair of local businesses are hoping to help those without power by conserving it at their own businesses.

Officials with these businesses said it was a no brainer to do whatever they can to help the community during this trying time.

It has been a frustrating week, to say the least in the state of Texas. Frigid temperatures have caused millions to be without power and water for more than two days. To try to help bring some power back, Hoegger Communications and Lindmark Outdoor Media are turning some lights off.

“If there are homes that have been without electricity today for at least 52 hours, the boards don’t need to be up,” Hoegger Communications owner Jackie Hoegger said.

“I think you have to just look at everything what is absolutely necessity right now; illuminating digital billboards is not a necessity.”

While Hoegger’s digital billboards are completely off, Lindmark is keeping its digital billboards on but is cutting power to all of its nondigital billboards across four states.

“Some of the billboards have up to 4 lights on them, depending on the size of the billboards and the location. We thought that would be the strongest impact that we could make,” Lindmark Outdoor Media Business Development Manager Candace Bailey said.

According to Billboard Insider, digital billboards use about twice the amount of electricity that an average house uses. Officials said this is another reason why their clients did not argue when their companies made these decisions. These officials also said other local businesses should do what they can to limit their power consumption as well.

“We have so many billboards in just Wichita Falls alone with being able to illuminate about 160 of those I think its gonna be a big help and that’s across the entire city of Wichita Falls. I know some parts of the city have power and some parts don’t but we wanted to be able to contribute,” Bailey said.

“We don’t know what the fallout and what the overall damage is gonna be most likely until next week. But what we can do today is think smartly and responsibly and think about what needs to happen today. And that’s taking care of families and taking care of the elderly,” Hoegger said.

Wichita Falls residents looking to take care of their own as the city continues to fight through the storm.

Both officials also say the power to their buildings is on for the safety of the building but the outside of the buildings is not lit up.