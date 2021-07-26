Local advocates reflect on importance of Americans with Disabilities Act on anniversary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday is the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law.

It was the United States’ first comprehensive civil rights law addressing the needs of people with disabilities.

Local disability support centers want the community to know that although they’ve come far over the past 30 years, there’s still a long way to go.

One in four adults in the United States live with a disability and almost everyone is likely to experience a form of disability at some point. Laura Allen, Head of Strategy for Accessibility and Disability Inclusion at Google, says she wants more businesses and communities to consider those living with a disability.

“It’s a huge population of people that is impacted by disability so it simply cannot be a population that cannot be ignored as we’re building technology,” Allen said.

Allen focuses on creating more accessible technology knows what it’s like to live with a disability. She and other local advocates say it’s central to them that those living with disabilities are presented with equal opportunities and more importantly equal rights.

