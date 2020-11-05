Local agencies, foster parents to hold foster care informational meeting Thursday

The Wichita Falls area is in desperate need of foster homes for children in the foster care system.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls area is in desperate need of foster homes for children in the foster care system.

That’s why a group of local organizations and agencies are meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. to answer questions about foster care.

The meeting will take place at Heritage Church where those interested in foster care and adoption will be educated on the process and the need.

Groups like A World For Children, CASA, Child Care Partners and 2INGAGE will be there.

The address is 2216 Southwest Parkway.