WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sitting inside of a nice cool air conditioned house or area is ideal on these hot summer days, but as Service Supervisor for Ferguson Veresh Darren Kirkpatrick will tell you, it takes lots of hard work to keep Texoma cool.

“Most of our guys are working six days a week right now,” Kirkpatrick said. “I mean, we’re getting 30 to 50 calls a day, first of the week is a lot worse than the last of the week.”



With predicted temperatures of over 100 degrees for the next couple of days, Kirkpatrick said the calls will only keep coming, and as many people try to battle this heat, those in the HVAC repair industry are battling another thing.

“Equipment-wise, certain models, we’re having trouble getting certain sizes, just the manufacturing line and parts and some parts we’re having two to three weeks out,” Kirkpatrick said. “I had one the other day, someone’s motor went out, and they said it won’t be shipped until December.”

Kirkpatrick said routine maintenance service on your air conditioning units will help you not have to continously call a service person to come out to your home.

“Main thing is to raise the temperature as much as you can stand, and run your ceiling fans and run a warmer temperature that way, so your air conditioner won’t run as long,” Kirkpatrick said. “Keep your outside unit clean, your condenser stuff, your inside air filter clean.”

The kinds of light bulbs you use can have an impact on your home, too. LED lights run much cooler.

Also, be sure you replace that air filter once a month, as they are one of the main causes for maintenance-related issues.

“We try to tell people to just be patient, some calls we can get finished in an hour, hour and a half, some take two or three hours, so they stretch out longer,” Kirkpatrick said. “Just be patient, we’ll get to you when we can. Just with the load, as they come in, is what we run.”

For now, the Ferguson Veresh team will work around the clock to bring relief to everyone in this heat. If you need a technician to come out to your home, you can contact Ferguson Veresh here.