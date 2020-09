WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local representatives of America Needs Fatima organized a rally of prayer for police officers.

Locals gathered at Wichita Falls police headquarters on Holliday Street to pray for all of those at the Wichita Falls Police Department.

America Needs Fatima is a Catholic organization that advocates faith and morals on the teachings of the Virgin Mary, and America Needs Fatima has rosary rally once a year to pray for America.

That rally in Wichita Falls will be on Oct. 10.