WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Reclaim Center along with several other animal shelters throughout the Texoma area are struggling to find enough space for the increase in the number of animals that have been brought in.

“It’s literally life and death,” Coordinator for PE.T.S. Underdog Xpress Jan Herzog said.

Tough words to speak coming from Herzog as she urges the public to step up and help them find forever homes for the dogs and cats being surrendered recently.

“Shelters not just in Wichita Falls but in Graham and other shelters that we work with are just simply overflowing. They’re experiencing a higher number than usual of owner surrenders,” Herzog said.

Herzog said they normally expect this influx a couple of months later but says due to families not being able to afford pet care or due to moving, they’ve been surrendering the animals a lot earlier this year. And even if you can’t afford to adopt an animal she says there are other ways you can help.

“We really want people to spay and neuter their animals. Look at all the puppies that are here and P.E.T.S. You know it’s only about $60,” Herzog said.

She said even for those that can’t afford to utilize their discounted spay and neuter services, there are folks out there that will help pay the entire portion just to help combat this problem.

“If that’s too much for some people, I know about 15 people that will pay it for them,” Herzog said.

She said you can also help by donating items such as food, bedding, or even making monetary donations in order to help bring those numbers down and get these animals adopted or fostered out.

Click here for more information on how you can adopt from your local animal shelter or if you’d be interested in fostering an animal from your local shelter.