Local animal shelters full due to low pet adoption rate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Animal Service Center and Emily’s Legacy Rescue has seen a big increase in the number of animals coming through the doors. But what they aren’t seeing is an increase in the amount of pet adoptions.

They believe the reason for the shelters being so crowded is due to us being in those summer months and people are getting out as much. They say whatever the reason, they just want to see more of these pets find a forever home.

Local pet rescue and adoption centers say their shelters are the fullest they’ve been in a while. Adoptions which usually take place at a much higher rate are at an all-time low.

“We don’t like to see an animal stay here too long so when we finally find that right person for an animal it’s truly amazing,” Wichita Falls Animal Services Administrator Nicki Bacon said.

Bacon says the shelter hit capacity over the past few weeks and for the first time in a while they actually had to turn animals away.

“We had 103 animals come into our shelter and because we were so full we were having to put dogs in crates because we didn’t have any more room,” Bacon said.

Across town at Emily’s Legacy Rescue, the volunteer-based shelter is facing the same issue.

“We’re overwhelmed and we’re just trying to do the best we can and adoptions have been slow during the summer season, a lot of people going on vacations, a lot of restrictions coming up from COVID,” Emily’s Legacy Rescue President and Founder Kimber Hopkins

Hopkins says it’s a team effort between the local pet shelters when trying to save animals but with adoptions so low it’s been hard to do their jobs.

“There are so many mamas and babies that we’ve pulled from the city. Pregnant mama’s, it just seems to never be ending,” Hopkins said.

Bacon hopes upcoming events like ‘Clear the Shelter’ will help these pets find their forever homes.

“It’s really rewarding to see the amount of animals that leave out of the shelter through our front doors and into their new forever homes,” Bacon said.

If you aren’t interested in adopting a puppy or kitten, both shelters have other options.

“We have an eclectic version of animals, we just got in two guinea pigs yesterday and a rabbit,” Bacon said.

“We always say that when you adopt you’re saving two lives. You’re saving the life of the one you’re adopting plus you’re opening up space as a foster for another one to fill it,” Hopkins said.

With just one adoption, you can make a big difference.

‘Clear the Shelter’ is coming up next month and the date is yet to be announced.

For more information on the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center click here.

For more information on Emily’s Legacy Rescue click here.