WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For seven years now the owner of the Deep End Arcade, Jason Hester has opened his doors for folks young and old to enjoy new and vintage arcade games.

Now, it’s starting to pay off.

Hester said he started running out of room for all of his games and says it was time for a change, prompting him to relocate into a bigger building.

“We started off with just a couple of games and that was it and it was more of just a hobby,” Hester said.

Hester said it’s a hobby that has turned into a dream come true after seeing so much success when he first opened his doors to his arcade back in 2015.

And with that success comes growth.

“We all started with no money and then we built up enough money and clientele and reputation over at that place to move to a nicer facility and an actual building and not a trailer,” Hester said.

The move gives Hester plenty of room for his more than 50 arcade-style games, a full bar, and allows him to upgrade his menu.

“At our old location all we could cook was hotdogs and nachos,” Hester said. “Here we’ve poached Stone Oven’s cook, Ryan, and we built a full kitchen from scratch it used to be an office and we turned it into a kitchen, a full kitchen, full everything, the best pizza in town.”

From upgraded food, games, and even drinks, Hester said The Deep End is perfect for parties or concerts, but it could also help you save some big bucks.

“Used to be you could go to Blockbuster and rent the game, oh I didn’t like that game thankfully I didn’t buy it,” Hester said. “We’ll buy it. We’ll take the risk and you play it over there and if you like it, you buy it, and if you don’t, you save yourself some time.”

Hester said since opening his doors back in 2015, he’s been living the dream, proving that if you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hester said. “I don’t have a boss I don’t have to report to anyone, it’s basically just me and my friends coming to work and we found a way to get paid for that.”

The Deep End’s new location is at 5120 Greenbriar Road across from Walmart. For more information on operating hours or to reserve the arcade for a party, visit their Facebook page.