Local artisan chocolate shop prepares for Valentine’s Day rush

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, an artisan chocolate shop in Wichita Falls is getting ready for last-minute shoppers.

Chocolatier Brooke Willis’ love for fine chocolate began during her three years living overseas when she was inspired by the small chocolate shops during her travels. From there, B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate was born.

Located in downtown Wichita Falls, the shop has a handcrafted range of freshly made truffles, hand-tempered chocolate bars ranging from traditional, single-origin, Craft Bean-to-Bar Makers, and flavor concoctions like the Chocolate and Chips Bar. Chocolate lovers can also enjoy fine chocolate lollipops, as well as gourmet kitchen ingredients, such as Maldon Sea salt, Valrhona Cocoa Powder, fine chocolate baking chips. All with the B Cocoa Hot Chocolate mix.

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate was recently named Small Business of the Year by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce. It is located at 809 8th Street.