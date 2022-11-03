WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There’s no doubt that the local art scene has been on the rise over the past few years, and now is even trickling into the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department.

Yeah, you heard that right, art and wastewater normally aren’t two things you see partnered together.

While some might find it odd but for local artist, Aaron Soto, she sees blank boring walls as an opportunity to connect with the community.

For those playing golf, walking the Circle Trail, or maybe you just drive by on your way to work every day this is what you’ve been seeing for years, that is until Soto stepped in.

“We’re out here painting a mural for the city on one of the utility stations that was formerly just a boring brown building,” Soto said.

The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture partnered with the City of Wichita Falls in efforts to beautify the city, something that Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager, Daniel Nix, said couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’ve replaced the roof, it’s time to repaint it and so we were looking at instead of just painting it the same dull brown that it has been for the last several decades is there an opportunity there to paint a more attractive mural,” Nix said.

And that’s exactly what Soto is planning to do with some familiar wildlife.

“I kind of wanted to do local species that I grew up observing because I’m from around here I grew up just outside of Holliday and so were going to have bobcats, jackrabbits, and little dung beetles, you know just things that you see around Texas,” Soto said.

And for those passing by, they know this building doesn’t smell the best, which is why Soto is hoping to add some kind of appeal to it.

“I actually already had a biker already approach us and say ‘man I was tired of looking at that thing, I’m really glad you’re doing something with it, so that’s exactly what I hope people get out of it you know just something a little prettier to look at,” Soto said.

Adding the second public mural to the Circle Trail since the Lake Wichita spillway mural in 2018.

Soto first started on the approximately 10-thousand-dollar project about a week ago and is expecting to be finished in early December, once complete there will be a dedication held, and of course, we’ll bring you all of that information once it becomes available.

If you would like more information on Aaron Soto and her work, click here.