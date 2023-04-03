WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An artist who calls Wichita Falls home recently represented the State of Texas in the Art Battle National Championship that took place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Daytona, Florida.

Jesse Baggett was crowned the 2023 Art Battle National Champion, claiming the top spot in this year’s competition and advancing to the World Art Battle Championship, set to take place sometime in 2024.

Jesse Baggett receiving her trophy in the Art Battle National Championship (photo courtesy Facebook) Jesse Baggett painting in the Art Battle National Championship (photo courtesy Facebook)

Baggett is a graduate of Midwestern State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts and her teaching certificate in 2014. She said she first learned a love of art from her family.

“My mom’s an artist, and so I’ve been around it my whole life, but I didn’t really get into it until I was 19,” Baggett said.

Baggett is no stranger to the Art Battle’s National Championship. She participated in last year’s championship, advancing to the second round in 2022.

“Last year, I was really pleased. Like, I was proud of what I painted, and I had a really good time with all the other artists, so this year I want the same thing,” Baggett said.

In a Facebook post, Baggett said she was grateful for an incredible experience, and that taking home the trophy is just the cherry on top.

Congratulations, Jesse, from the entire team at KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage, and we look forward to watching you represent Wichita Falls in the World Championships next year!