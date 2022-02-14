WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local artist is showcasing his work Monday during the ‘Be My Valentine’ pop-up art exhibit and Valentine’s Day party.

From 6 p.m. till 11 p.m. Monday night, those 21 and up headed over to 724 Indiana to see artwork from local artist Sorrow, who was also the D.J. for the party.

Sorrow has been an artist in the Wichita Falls community for several years and says it’s been amazing to see the city turn into a blossoming arts community.

“A lot of people support the arts in Wichita Falls and it’s important for a community to have arts of the people of the community. It’s part of the culture, and so when people come visit, hang out, it all shows and gives unity to the community,” Jason ‘Sorrow’ Wheat said.

If you didn’t have a chance to make it out to the show, Sorrow’s work can be found on his website. Click here to check it out.