WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re looking for the perfect gift or holiday card there might be one just for you especially if the person you’re gift shopping for has ties to Old High.

“I feel like my art story started when I was really little I’ve always made art, now I’m focusing on water color, and I really love historical buildings,” Artist of Gingersnap Art Ginger Boller said.

Ginger Boller was born and raised in Wichita Falls, and although she’s a Rider High School graduate, she has a deep love for the history that is Wichita Falls High School.

“I started thinking about the building of Old High and how this being the last year, I wanted to commemorate that, so I created the painting and it was in an art show and after the art show, I decided that i would take the image and make prints from the image and turn those prints into greeting cards,” Boller said.

The building that has been a landmark in this community for a century, now on a 5×7 greeting card for everyone to cherish, Ginger says when she posted the cards for sale, orders just kept coming.

“I’ve really been surprised at how many people have seen the post and have shared it and that is just unbelievably kind,” Boller said.

The cards are going out to Coyotes near and far.

“All over Texas, one I got recently the man graduated in 1961 and he lives in the hillcountry area of Texas and he was so excited to get his cards and he ordered a whole bunch and he was gonna mail them to friends and family and that made me so happy,” boller said.

Another way to cherish their beloved Alma Mater. If you’re curious about the other two schools, don’t worry.

“I’ve had some requests to do Rider and to do Hirschi so I’m planning to paint both of those schools,” Boller said.

A simple gift, that will just keep on giving.

To order one of the cards, click here. Delivery and Pick-up is available.