WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls lift station to be transformed into local artist’s canvas.

According to a press release, local artist, Aaron Soto, will soon transform a “unassuming building into a piece of art.

Soto

Soto was brought in by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture and the City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department to design and paint a four-sided, colorful mural. The lift station is on Midwestern Parkway. The mural will be inspired by native plants and animals.

City of Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix said, “Many of the projects that the City of Wichita Falls Utilities Divisions have undertaken for the last 20 years have had an aesthetic component to their design,”

The release said Soto is an experienced portrait artist and muralist. Much of her work involves portraiture. Soto will be assisted by Brandon Shanks.

Soto said most of her work involves portraits and animals, so the lift station mural will present a historical and nature theme.

The mural is expected to be dedicated in December. This is the second public mural to be installed along the Circle Trail System, according to the release.

The first mural was installed in 2018 on the Wichita Spillway located within Lake Wichita Park.