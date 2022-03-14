WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls artist will be representing the state of Texas at the 2022 Art Battle U.S. National Championship in Wichita Falls.

Horse Hare painting by Jesse Baggett

Jesse Baggett was named Texas State Champion on March 13 at Art Battle Dallas, a regional edition of the international live painting movement.

“Horse Hare is what I painted in the first round,” Baggett said. “I painted the buffalo in the final round. I typically paint local animals interacting with each other. They are kind of like odd little friendships. I chose to paint the buffalo with a red fedora hat just because it’s fun and funny.”

The 2022 Art Battle US National Championship is hosted by Wichita Falls Art Association.

The battle begins Saturday, April 2 at the MPEC.

Baggett was also the first-ever Art Battle of Wichita Falls winner back in 2019.

She specializes in painting, printmaking, ceramic sculptures, and portrait plates.

More About Jesse Baggett

Jesse Baggett was born in northern Texas. She spent her childhood in northern New Mexico and her young adult years in southern Oklahoma. She currently resides in Wichita Falls, TX.

In 2014, she graduated from Midwestern State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a teaching certificate.

Although she majored in ceramics and minored in printmaking, Jesse primarily practices painting. Jesse taught art and art history in public schools for a number of years. The few years of teaching heavily influenced her exploration of various mediums and her interest in art history.

Jesse celebrates the places she has lived and loved by using the imagery of local wildlife. She uses these animals to explore personalities, relationships, and perceptions of various themes throughout art history.

More about the Art Battle

Art Battle is live competitive painting. Monthly events in 50 cities worldwide.

The final qualifying events are in Dallas, Phoenix, Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and one online qualifier. The Champion of each city will join us in Wichita Falls, TX for the 2022 Art Battle US Championship event.

In the end – one will emerge as your US National Champion.

Audience voting and auction at every event.