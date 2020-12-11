Local artist’s 2020 themed ornaments make big splash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Using the wild year of 2020 as her motivation, one local artist has captured all of 2020 in one holiday ornament.

The pandemic sparked an idea Jennifer Teague had, the 2020 ornament, equipped with a toilet paper roll, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and a mask.

Every part of the ornament is hand-made, with Teague rolling the tiny toilet paper rolls herself.

Teague added she makes a lot of crafts for friends and as gifts, but the response to these ornaments has blown her away!

“A lot of things will sit dormant and not move,” Teague said, “and these have just flow at the few art events that I’ve been in and it just blows me away and I’m honored and surprised and happy and a lot of things.”

Teague started off by making 75 to 100 2020 ornaments, but she sold out of them in just a few weeks.

