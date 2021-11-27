Local artists featured as part of Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To get more people involved in Small Business Saturday, the Arts Council of Wichita Falls hosted artist Small Business Saturday at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Christmas decorations, ornaments and other holiday crafts were available throughout the center.

There was also much more from local artists – from paintings to glass work and basically everything in between.

On such a huge day Nancy Scott with the Arts Council said sometimes artists can be forgotten as local businesses.

“So this is just another opportunity for us to meet the artist, be with the artist, to see what an artist does,” Scott said. “It’s very important to us that the community knows we have this kind of talent right here, right in our area, and they get to meet this talented group.”

The artists and tables out there were all local, so if you missed it and saw something you like, you can still get in touch with the artist.

Find out more on the Arts Council’s website.