Local artists honor fallen Ft. Hood soldier with mural in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After the disappearance and death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen, many across the country are painting murals to memorialize the fallen Fort Hood soldier.
In Wichita Falls, two local artists honored Guillen with a mural of their own.
When Larry Moreno, owner of the old Patton Sheet Metal building in downtown, heard about the death of Guillen, he knew he needed to pay his respects.
“I put this here to give a place for people to come to and grieve and show that we are here to help them and give them a place to come and show respect,” Moreno said.
Graffiti artists Kohi Zanji and Fuago added a phrase to the mural:
“Estamos contigo en estos momentos de dolor”
In English, “we are with you in this moment of pain.”
Moreno, Zanji and Fuago all offered their condolences the Guillen family and want them to know people care, even in Wichita Falls.
