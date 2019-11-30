Local artists showcase their work on Small Business Saturday

Whether it’s artists, artisans or authors, all want to make sure a passion and appreciation for art lives on in Texoma.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A number of local artists are celebrating their small businesses under one roof.

The Kemp Center for the Arts in Downtown Wichita Falls hosted its annual small business Saturday show.

Whether it’s artists, artisans or authors, all want to make sure a passion and appreciation for art lives on in Texoma.

Some don’t have a physical place to showcase their makings so this offers a place to do just that.

One local artist and Wichita Falls Art Association member said there’s nothing like a handmade piece that you can’t find anywhere else.

“Art is a very personal thing and it can brighten any room, but don’t go to Target and buy those reproduced pieces, get something original,” local artist Cindy Kahler Thomas said.

The shopping fair was free.

The Kemp Center for the Arts offers many ways to get started in making your own masterpieces, click here for more information on those classes.