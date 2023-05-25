WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls attorney who has been arrested three times in May 2023 is once again out on bond after being held behind bars since Sunday for violating a protective order or bond conditions multiple times.

Dean Colin Godfrey, 34, of Wichita Falls, was released from the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after posting bonds totaling $35,000.

Before his release on Thursday, Godfrey had been held without bond since his most recent arrest on Sunday, May 21, 2023, his third arrest since May 8, 2023.

Currently, Godfrey faces two felony charges of repeated violations of certain court orders or conditions of bond and stalking as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass, all of which stem from a series of incidents involving a former girlfriend.

According to the affidavit on his most recent arrest, Godfrey is accused of allowing his court-ordered GPS ankle monitor to die, then posting flyers around Downtown Wichita Falls containing exchanges between him and the victim, who has a protective order filed against Godfrey.

According to an order filed in the Justice Court of Wichita County on May 17, 2023, Godfrey is prohibited from possessing any firearms as a condition of his bond.

Godfrey is also ordered to submit to a screening for drugs and alcohol. He’s also required to continue wearing his GPS ankle monitor until such a time that he enters a drug rehabilitation program, according to the order.

The order imposing bond conditions on Godfrey also forbids him from having any contact whatsoever with the victim or the victim’s mother, and he is not allowed to be on the premises of the victim’s workplace.

Godfrey is also not allowed to access any digital accounts maintained by the victim’s mother, including Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or otherwise, either directly or indirectly.

Godfrey has arraignment hearing is scheduled to take place on June 26, 2023, in the County Court At Law 1.