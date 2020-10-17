Local authors tour Texoma history through literature

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is now a guide for historical markers around Wichita County.

Rebecca Trammell and Elizabeth Hawley edited a book of historical markers around the county.

“It’s a love of history and a love of wanting to share waht’s happened in the past and educate people,” Hawley said.

Local figures like Charlye Farris and Felix Lindsey can be found in the book, along with local landmarks like Riverside cemetery and Davenport Grocery.

Trammell said, “If we can encourage people by adding a little bit more information, hopefully they’ll stop and look at those.”

Books are $25 and can be found at the Museum of North Texas History.

Proceeds from the book will go to the museum and the Wichita County Historical Commission.