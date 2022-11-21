WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thanks to a drive-thru food drive on Friday, courtesy of First National Bank, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has more food to be able to distribute this holiday season.

Donation boxes were kept at both First National Bank branches, allowing people to drive through and drop off non-perishable food items throughout the day.

Karen Hughes, Vice President of Business Development at FNB, said giving back to the community is the reason for the season.

“Everybody’s getting hit from every different way, and then they still want to provide Christmas gifts for their kids and their family and loved ones, so any way that we can help out those people that are really going through a hard time and struggling, we are here to help,” said Hughes. “We are a community bank, and we love and want to help our community.”

All donations were sent to the food bank for distribution across its 12-county coverage area.