Local bars celebrate New Years Eve during another pandemic year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For bartender Lauren Collins and the rest of the High Dive team, New Year’s Eve is one of the most highly-anticipated nights of the year, and this year is no different

“The weather’s not too bad yet, it’s not supposed to get super cold yet until tomorrow so I’m hoping that tonight will be the last night that everybody’s like yeah let’s do one more thing to ring in the new year, it’s been a rough year so let’s end it with something good,” Collins said.

This fairly new Texoma bar hopes many in the community will come out and enjoy good music, good drinks and even a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight

“We’re expecting to get a pretty decent crowd you know what I mean, we just recently had Stoney LaRue a couple of months ago and that brought out a pretty big crowd so we’re kind of hoping that people know this is the place to have your event your party, gather all your friends,” Collins said.

It’s been anything but easy for bars since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, and Collins says she’s just glad the High Dive has been able to work through those challenges

“2021 has been an incredibly rocky year because we started off with COVID and everything like that you know we started out with people not being able to come in and be able to eat but since we have an outdoor venue that catered to us because people were allowed to be outside,” Collins said.

[And] as COVID-19 cases are on the rise yet again, Collins says celebrating safely is the key to ending the year off strong

“You’ll see some people come out with masks some people not because really we’re friendly it’s whatever you choose it’s your body your choice you know what I mean like if you want to wear a mask go for it if not it’s an outdoor venue we have something to accommodate everybody,” Collins said.

Closing out one year, [and] preparing for a new one! We also encourage everyone that is going out tonight to celebrate to never drink [and] drive [and] always have a safe ride home.