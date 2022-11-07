Local bar Stick’s has rebranded as Our Place Eatery and Spirits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Place Eatery and Spirits is teaming up with Out of the Box Parties to hold a weekend shopping event this November.

The Black Friday Weekend Extravaganza will be Friday, November 25, through Sunday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3305 Sheppard Access Road.

The event is free to attend and will include a children’s area, shopping, food and Christmas pictures with either the Grinch or Santa Claus.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department will be accepting unwrapped toy donations for Operation Santa Claus.

Children’s clothing, shoes and educational toys will also be accepted for the Lil’ Angels Tree.