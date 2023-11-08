WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—More people are adding chiropractic care to their day-to-day routine, and for Wichita Falls residents, there’s a new facility to do just that, The Joint Chiropractic, but what’s the bigger story here? The doctor providing the care.

“I had one patient in another clinic where I was working say ‘are you going on a hike?’ and I said ‘no, I’m just blind,” Dr. Preston Brown said.

Dr. Brown is legally blind. using his visual impairment to his advantage, his heightened sense of touch allows him to provide every patient he adjusts a one-of-a-kind experience.

“I was diagnosed with a retina disease at 18 months old. I’ve had my moments of rough times, but i take any adversity that I’ve experienced, and it serves as a fuel for my success.”

These days, he finds success by improving the quality of life for everyone through routine and affordable chiropractic care.

“What we offer here is exams, consultations and adjustments. Who do we treat? Everybody. so, if you have a spine, we are for you.”

Something he tells all of his patients?

“No matter what kind of diagnosis you’ve been given, that doesn’t define who you are. you’re a brother, a sister, mother, father, aunt, uncle, or business owner, doctor, lawyer, politician. just go after what you wanna do.”

He and his team will be there to adjust you along the way. for more information on our local joint chiropractic, click here.