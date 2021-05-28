Local burger joints reflect on continuous success

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s National Hamburger Day and a couple of burger joints here in town have been going strong for over a combined century.

There’s no doubt that their food is what’s making customers return time and time again and that’s exactly why they say they’ve been open for so long: their loyal customers.

Pat’s Drive-In on Scott Avenue has been open for 53 years now and manager and cook Cynthia Ramos says they have no plans on stopping anytime soon.

Just a few miles down the road at Scott’s Drive-In, owner Anthony Scott says the restaurant has been a family business for generations and hopes to continue that family tradition.

My mother went into labor with me car hopping cars on speaker 13 so I was almost born right here in the parking lot,” Scott said.

Scott says they are in need of employees right now and are accepting applications. All you have to do is come in and fill one out.