Local business brings a German Oktober celebration to the falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While Oktoberfest can be a good reason to head to a local bar, it can also be an opportunity to learn about other culture’s celebrations.

“I think it’s very important just to highlight what other people do,” Deli Planet owner Rebecca Rutledge said. “Every culture—food. Whether it’s gonna be you know, a Caribbean style holiday or Oktoberfest, I think it helps open up acceptance and understanding to other cultures.”

While wearing traditional dirndls, Deli Planet employees are serving up hot plates of beer cheese and pretzels, or shiner bock brats topped with sauerkraut and a side of German potato salad, with their cold Oktoberfest beer.

“Seven flavors of Oktober-style beer,” Rutledge said. “Anywhere from a St. Arnold to a Samuel Adams. We have the Shiner Bock one. We have some German beer that’s not technically Oktoberfest, but we have Bitburger here today with really good prices.”

In celebration of their first-ever Oktoberfest event, they wanted to do it big by turning their bar and restaurant into a traditional German die gaststatte, complete with a German playlist for added ambiance.

“Definitely if you are a German food-fan it’s a good opportunity to get some good German food. Fresh made and heart-made,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge also said folks may not realize how much the German food is in the culture of South Texas year-round, but it’s the perfect time to have fun with it.

The Oktoberfestivites are continuing in Texoma throughout the week, so for those who missed out on the fun Sunday at the Deli Planet, you can look forward to a few others.

BackPorch will have their Oktoberfest Tap Takeover on Thursday from 5–11 p.m.

Live music and special German food and drinks will be available.

Just a few days later on Saturday, folks can head down to the Wichita Falls Brewing Company for their event beginning at 2 p.m.

A DP will be play music, and food trucks will be on-site for the fun.

Folks who head down can even purchase an exclusive boot-shaped stein from the brewing company as a keepsake for all the fun.