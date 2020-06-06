Local business flourishes during pandemic thanks to online sales

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While several local businesses took a hard hit to the wallet when the shelter-in-place order first began, one local business has actually flourished during the COVID-19 crisis due to online sales.

Withershin’s Menagerie in downtown Wichita Falls had only been open for a couple of months before having to close up shop due to the CoronaVirus, but that didn’t stop owner Madison Gerber from taking to the internet, and the results surprised her.

“It was hard to keep up for a little while but eventually we got more of a crowd in and we started getting regulars online so now we’ve gotten to the hang out starting to ship out and do deliveries if its needed,” owner Madison Gerber said.

Shipping product out to not only those here in Wichita Falls but even out of town and even out of state is something that Gerber and her mother Amy Walker never would have thought would happen so quickly.

“We were able to actually reach out further than to just our locals coming in so we did sales to people in Lubbock and the Snyder area that was driving a couple of hours just to come in and now they don’t have to and now they can watch the videos online and order that way,” Walker said.

Not only did online sales help the shop flourish, but it also gave Gerber and walker time to completely revamp the store.

“It allowed us to, as you can tell we redid the store, every bit of it, we painted the walls we redid the floors, added new slat boards and our shelving. I feel like we changed a lot of things in the store because we wanted it to be more conducive to the shopping experience locally,” Gerber said.

So for some this pandemic has been eye-opening, giving new business owners tools to help with growth in the digital world.

