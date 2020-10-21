Local business owner and family to compete on BYU TV’s ‘Survivalist’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Do you think you have what it takes to survive in the wild for a day? What about an entire week?

Well one Wichita Falls family thinks they can.

Owner of Smith’s Family Lawn Care Tim Smith and his family have been chosen to be featured on BYU TV’s second season of “Survivalist,” a show that pushes families past their breaking point while in a race across the wilderness.

The Smiths enjoy being outdoors and getting their kids involved with nature.

The Smiths said they are fully prepared for what the show is going to throw at them and said the work they do on a daily basis could give them the upper hand.

“Failure is not really an option in our mind,” Tim Smith said. “We’re a very tough family. We get out here and we do our landscaping and our lawn care and tree removal every day.”

The Smiths will fly out on Sunday, Oct. 25, to see if they can survive a week in the wild and bring home a win to Wichita Falls.