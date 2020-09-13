Local business owner inspired to open salon during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic has seen many businesses across the country close its doors for good. But some businesses have also gotten started during the pandemic as well.

Takieshia Page has been styling hair ever since she was a child. As she evaluated her life during the pandemic, she thought this was the right time to open her own salon.

Meet Takieshia Page. Page’s mother styled hair and owned a salon and Page has been styling hair since she was a child. She eventually turned her garage into a salon. But as she looked at her finances during the pandemic, she decided now is the time to open A Step Ahead Salon 2.

“During the pandemic, I did realize how much money I had been making and how much I was saving,” Page said. “That kind of encouraged me to move forward because, at this point, I had enough clientele so that I could move forward and open up the salon.”

Page opened her salon on August 15. In honor of her late mother, Page named her salon after her mother’s salon and created a line of hair care products in her mother’s name.

“Pretty much everything I did when she passed that I did pertaining to hair, I kind of kept her memory alive with it so I decided to open it up. And the name fit so well with what I had going on because it was a step ahead from me climbing up from what I been building in the last 5 years,” Page said.

While Page has her own business, she still works a full-time job that only allows her 3 days to style hair. Page says she looks forward to working in her salon full time in the near future, but not just yet.

“It’s actually a job that I love. The first job that I actually loved. I ain’t never just had a job that I loved. Never and it’s kind of hard to let that go. But eventually, I’m going to have to do that.”

For other people looking to start businesses during a pandemic, Page said now is actually the perfect opportunity.

“I mean why wouldn’t it be? Because if you sit back, if you’re the person that’s been saving your money, you’re gonna see this is the perfect opportunity to grow.”

Page shows that even in the seemingly worst of times, you are still able to make your own way.