Local business owner opens up about hard times for small businesses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On a normal day at Dog E. Style pet grooming, 10-12 pups are getting buzzed, pampered and styled, adding up to about 70 dogs each week. However, during this period of coronavirus chaos, Dog E. Style owner Ashley Miller is feeling the economic burn of this growing pandemic, saying:

“People have canceled appointments left and right,” Miller said.

Miller said they’ve had several clients call the shop and cancel due to financial burdens of their own. Some being asked to stay home from work because of coronavirus concerns, others having to stay home to watch kids on extended spring breaks. Ashley says people are also canceling just out of fear.

“We’ve had several clients cancel, elderly clients that are just afraid to come out into the public,” Miller said.

The harsh outcomes for other pet grooming store owners in other parts of the country is causing Miller to worry about the future of her own store as well.

“I have a lot of friends that have to close their grooming salons and they’re just out business right now,” Miller said.

With all of these cancellations, another major concern are the dogs themselves and the conditions they’ll be in whenever they come back. However, Ashley may already have the perfect solution.

“It’s actually affected us in a positive way in our mobile unit because we’re able to go door to door and go get those dogs for those clients, bring them out, groom them, they’re not having to interact with other people in the public, so it’s helped our mobile business, but as far as our grooming salons where the majority of our employees work, it has cut back out clientele here big time,” Miller said.

Miller also said they’ve taken certain precautions with the clients they still have by asking them to leave dog collars and leashes at home because certain bacteria and viruses can be found on those items as well.

Not only is Ashley hoping for the best for her business, but the future for her newborn son who’s expected in June.

“I have a baby shower next month and we’re mostly asking for diapers and there aren’t any diapers on the shelves, so I’m actually really concerned about not getting any diapers at my baby shower,” Miller said.

While there is no end in sight right now for this coronavirus outbreak, Ashley is asking others to consider throwing a bone to small businesses like hers, to help them thrive, and keep a few tails wagging.

“A small business can be affected so strongly and in such a short amount of time, just takes a couple of weeks of bad business to really affect a small business,” Miller said.

Miller runs three pet grooming operations here in Texoma: one in Wichita Falls, one in Iowa Park and she also runs the mobile pet grooming operation. If you’d like to schedule an in-house or mobile pet grooming appointment with Dog E. Style, click here.