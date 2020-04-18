Local business owner says future of businesses is compassion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One local business owner said their marketing operations will go on as usual post-COVID-19, it’s just about how folks carry on their compassion for others.

Jackie Hoegger of Hoegger Communications said not only will this shift the mindset of business owners once they can open back up, but their customers as well.​

“I think people will expect more value,” Hoegger said. “I think they will expect that we will deliver on good and services in a better way. I think customer service will need to be at the very top of your mantra.”

Like many others, Hoegger said she believes technology will take on a bigger role in the day to day operations of more businesses in the future.