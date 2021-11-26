Local business owners explain the importance of shopping small this holiday season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tis’ the season to hunt for bargains and the nation’s biggest shopping day wasn’t just busy at big box stores.



Stores large and small are hoping for a big Black Friday turnout, but there’s extra pressure on new businesses like The Vibe, owned by Jamie Jiminez

“The thought of starting a store and actually doing it are two completely different things, so actually having to learn everything and find vendors and stuff is not as easy as you see on TikTok,” Jiminez said.

Jiminez opened her storefront back in September and through the ups and downs caused by the pandemic, she’s hopeful to see a large crowd of people looking to check off their holiday gift lists.

She says her inspiration to keep going during stressful times is her kids.

“There were times where I thought about like oh I kind of just want to give up but my kids were like oh mommy owns a store or mommy has this, so making them proud was something so I think when you shop local I think you support families,” Jiminez said.

Support that veteran business owner Janet Beard has seen for forty years now at Harvest Drug and Gift. She says shopping locally can have a big impact on the entire city.



“By shopping local, we’re able to build roads, keep our schools going, support families. You know it’s all about being a community and supporting each other so you can’t do anything more important than shopping local,” Beard said.

So remember when you’re looking for that perfect gift for your loved ones, keep the dollars in town and food on the tables of local business owners by shopping local.

The Vibe is located at 2611 Plaza Parkway and the doors will close at 8 tonight. Harvest Drug and Gift will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.