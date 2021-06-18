Local Business owners offer one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gifts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Father’s day is a day to honor the dads in our lives and if you need some last-minute gift ideas some Wichita Falls businesses are offering one-of-a-kind gifts for dad.

“Children, wives will come in and they can build a box of chocolate on hand right here and we have chocolate tools and fish and chips and things that are just fun-themed chocolate things for dads,” said Brooke Willis, owner of B’ cocoa Artisan Chocolate.

Those are just some of the neat things B’cocoa Artisan Chocolate shop is selling this weekend. They also have special Fathers Day themed flavors.

Across town at Autumn Leaves Florist shop they too are offering some dad themed gifts.

“We have these antique looking vases if you wanna call them, but they are like little antique cars or corvettes or Chevy trucks and there’s a camper. A lot of those are ordered for men and they have succulents and sunflowers and those kind of things and their real fun,” said Shelley Samnsky, head floral designer.

Although the florist says their busiest holiday for flowers is still Mother’s Day, Father’s day orders have been going up too.

And being able to be apart of special days like Father’s Day truly means a lot to these business owners.

“I think the most rewarding part is just knowing that we are a part of someone’s love for someone else like they’re using our product to sharer their love with their dad or their mom or their sister and so it’s really neat that we can play a part in that,” says Willis.

A small gesture to show dad just how special he is on his day.