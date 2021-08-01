Local business owners participate in Summer Bazaar event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many people in the community went out for some fun and to load up on some goodies at the Summer Bazaar Sunday to support local businesses.

Dozens of local business owners were a part of the event that took place at Club 940 located at 1119 Central Freeway Frontage Road. For many small business owners like David Canada, owner of The Bearded Banshee, events like the summer bazaar mean everything to them.

“With Covid, there’s just a lot going on,” Canada said. “A lot of families have lost their jobs and things like this, and so we kind of depend on things like this to kind of carry us through those hard times.”

Sunday’s summer bazaar featured over 30 local vendors, a DJ, food and more. One of the event organizers, Belen Caporale, said this has been an event she wanted to bring to life for a while now.

“I was thinking to myself, I say maybe that’s a good idea to come up with a bazaar for everybody to come out and show what they have, so that was kind of my idea: for everybody to come out and sell,” Caporale said.

Other vendors in attendance, like Revelation 21 owner Gabi Whitten, said they’ve missed these kinds of events in the community and are glad to see them making a return.

“I’ve noticed locally Wichita Falls, we’re a strong community,” Whitten said. “We come together, and everybody’s been out here Facebook Living everyone’s different business. It’s not competitive; we’re all here to support each other and help each other out.”

Canada said he is thankful for not only the organizers for planning such an event, but thankful for the community who chose to come out and shop.

“I cannot stress to you how important this is, just to get all that local support and beard love from everybody; I mean they are the reason we do what we do,” Canada said. “Without them, our dreams wouldn’t be happening today.”

Organizers said if you just come out, you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll like.

“There is something for everyone,” Out of the Box Parties owner and event co-organizer Kellie Morris said. “There’s women’s fashion, there’s dog clothing, beard products for the men, plenty of food, jewelry. We have back to school pictures.”

“I’m kind of a homebody, but I’m ready to get back out there and get to know people,” Whitten said. “It’s just a joy to be around people like this.”

Organizers said they’ll continue to work hard to bring these events to the community, and vendors said they will be sure to always show up.