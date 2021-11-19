Local business owners urge the community to shop locally for the holidays

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owners of local businesses say that the local support is felt and needed now more than ever.

Vickie Young said before you head to a large department store or shop online this holiday season, giving local businesses like her boutique, Tootsie Lou’s, a chance means more than you know.

“Shop local and shop small first before you go outside, give us a chance to meet your needs,” Young said.

Tootsie Lou’s has clothing, accessories, and so much more, and Young said with just one purchase, you’re helping the business be able to give back to the community and impact the lives of many.

“It enables us to be able to do that when people do shop with us. We give back in the community where a lot of times big box stores don’t know that they provide jobs but we also provide jobs as well but you’re keeping the money right here in the community,” Young said.

Across town at The Fashion Garage which has rows and rows of vintage fashion, owners Connie Bennett and Janet Ehling said local support means the world to them too.

“Having been open now for three years we wouldn’t have made it had it not been for the local customers coming in and the repeat customers and them just telling their friends about us,” Bennett said.

With every sale at The Fashion Garage, there’s an everlasting touch left on the lives of these owners.

“By people buying locally and people buying from us, it’s allowed us to create our own dream, our own income source,” Ehling said.

Each owner said they know a gift from their store or any local business will put a smile on your loved one’s face.

“If you’re looking for something that’s unique, that’s one of a kind that they are not going to get from somewhere else you should try us,” Ehling said.

“You can not, not find something here. We have gifts, we have candles, mugs, and cups,” Young said.

To these businesses, you’re more than just a shopper, you’re a friend and a neighbor.

“They are genuinely the people that have supported us and kept us in business and we love them,” Bennett said.

Encouraging Texomans to shop local and small and remember the impact you have when you do.

If you’d like to check out either of these boutiques for some holiday shopping you can find more information about Tootsie Lou’s here and The Fashion Garage here.