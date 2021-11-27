Local business owners want to remind shoppers to shop local and not just on Small Business Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Black Friday behind us, small businesses across Texoma hoped everyone kept them in mind for this year’s Small Business Saturday.

Whether you’re looking to buy jewelry, home decor, or even something as specific as a pocket knife for a Christmas gift, they can all be found at many of the small businesses located right here in our neck of the woods.

Like K-Bond Jewelers or the Containery Boutique in Wichita Falls. Both stocked with items that would fit perfectly under your Christmas tree.

“You have a family business that we continue to try to grow,” K-Bond Jewelers Owner Kenny Bond said.

Bond has owned K-Bond Jewelers for over 40 years and has learned a great deal about finding what sparks the interests of every shopper.

“These are python knives. Some of them are mammoth bones, some of them are dinosaur bones some of them are mammoth tusk,” Bond said.

Bond said small business owners have a different advantage when it comes to creating a one-of-a-kind item for its customers.

“We’re able to provide personalized service for them. We can do things we can ask, they can tell us what their dreams are, what their needs are and we’re more able to fill those needs than I think a corporate store is,” Bond said.

Another business looking to provide personalized service is the Containery Boutique, a one-stop shop for all of your favorite items.

Kayleigh Gunkel said customers become family making their shopping needs the upmost priority.

“Working for a small business is more hands-on and we are very one-on-one with each customer. Somebody might call us at 12 o’clock at night and we are more than happy to come up here and do whatever they need for a last-minute gift and since we’re a one-stop-shop. It’s a lot of fun for us even if it is at 12 o’clock at night,” Gunkel said.

Gunkel said small businesses work hard to make sure the shopping experience is a memorable one. Something she said online businesses can’t offer through a computer screen.

“It’s such a fun atmosphere. There’s a lot of different amenities in each local business that some bigger businesses might not have,” Gunkel said.

While local businesses try to bring a fun experience, Gunkel said there’s a lot of work that goes into creating a positive environment.

“For us to maintain our success, we have to make sure that we have stuff on the shelves for everyone to come and buy and things that people like so there’s a lot more at stake with a local business than more associated with a corporate company that they don’t have as much on the line as we do. Trying to put people through school and being able to keep a roof over our head,” Gunkel said.

Both Bond and Gunkel hope more Wichitans will support small in order to make a long and big impact for many generations of Wichitans to come.

Local business owners hope though that residents will keep them at the forefront of their minds not just on Small Business Saturday but year-round.