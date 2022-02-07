WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Empowering minds and creating possibilities is the sole mission of Discover Sensory, a unique calming atmosphere that owner Courtney Robertson says she sees the benefits of each day in her own life.

“Discover Sensory was created and birthed from my three-year-old son. He kind of carries some traits of autism that we’ve noticed here and there. Whenever he was nine months, he was doing good and all of a sudden he turned one and bam he stopped speaking he started regressing in his fine motor skills,” Robertson said.

When all other options weren’t working for her child that’s when Robertson turned to something new a sensory room.

“At the time I was living in Nebraska and they had sensory rooms there, I had never heard of them and we went ahead to look at the sensory room there and he just loved it he fell in love with the ball pit with the bubble tubes. And he just was a whole different person he was able to be relaxed and be calm,” Robertson said.

Sensory rooms offer elements that have a calming effect such as fiber optic lights, bubble tubes, and soothing music. All things that help create that relaxing atmosphere for neurodiverse individuals, an atmosphere Robertson says she just had to bring to Wichita Falls

“After that, I was like hey I have to have something similar in Wichita Falls. I have to bring that experience here because there are children just like my son and there’s parents who need this experience of the sensory room,” Robertson said.

She says no matter where your child falls on the spectrum, whether they’re overstimulated or not having enough stimulation, there’s something in this room for everyone.

“In this space, there will be no, ‘I feel left out,’ or ‘my kid feels like he can’t play with your kid,’ it’ll just be a space for your child to feel like themselves,” Robertson said.

A space that she hopes Texomans will grow to embrace.

“There are people on the other side of this TV who are going to need to know this place is here for their child or for them as an adult,” Robertson said.

Robertson says in the future she wants to expand and have mobile sensory rooms so that she can bring this option to anyone who needs it.

Discover Sensory is only $25 for an hour inside the sensory room.

Click here to book a visit.