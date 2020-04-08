Local business supports other local businesses during COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that many businesses are struggling due to COVID-19, a local business has decided to help other businesses by saving them money.

BroCro Creative is taking $10 off each shirt for businesses that sign up.

“The community really got behind and supported it. People in Wichita are very supportive of one another so we thought why not. We launched it on Thursday and I think we have over 300 shirts sold over the weekend already,” BroCro Creative Owner Chad Crowley said.

Chad said they will continue this campaign as long as they need to, if you would like to purchase a shirt or a small business owner who wants to sign up cal brocro creative or head over to texomas homepage dot com.

Customers can purchase a Texoma Strong t-shirt and select the business they wish to help.

The campaign began April 2 and so far have over 300 shirts have been sold.

