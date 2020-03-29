Local business offering free car cleanings for first responders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls business is offering free car cleanings for first responders.

Servicemaster is now allowing firefighters, police officers, troopers, game wardens and AMR to pull in for a full vehicle clean at no cost.



The business is continuing with regular business of cleaning services, commercial cleaning services and disaster restoration services.



They use an ultra low volume fogger to get in places where a normal towel won’t get in… And Servicemaster owner Michael Albert said they’re offering this because first responders are on the streets everyday and are at great risk for COVID-19.

“That’s the best feeling in the world, is the gratitude everyone’s been through here, we’ve had a number of state agencies, city agency, county have come through and they’re all very grateful for what we’re doing, we’re going to continue doing this as long as this is going on, free of charge for them, everyday that we’re open we’ll do this and i love seeing the smile on their faces because they know that we have their back,” Albert said,

They’ll even clean first responders personal cars, and Albert said if someone brings in their ambulance for example four times, then they’ll clean it four times.



This upcoming Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., any healthcare worker with an ID will also be able to come by for free cleaning.

