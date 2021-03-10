Local non-profit to present check to family as 4-year-old prepares for life-changing surgery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— As the family of 4-year-old Logan Fox prepares for his first life-changing procedure, one local non-profit wants to be a blessing to them as they continue to raise funds for his medical expenses.

The Elk Lodge 1105 will present a check to the family on Wednesday, March 24 that will go toward Logan’s medical expenses.

Logan’s first procedure will take place in West Palm Beach, Florida. The procedure will correct the position of his hips, straighten his legs and make it possible for him to walk on his own.

If you’d like to help the family get closer to their goal for Logan follow this GoFundMe link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News